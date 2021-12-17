PAX Financial Group LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

