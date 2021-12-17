PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.96 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

