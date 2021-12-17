PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 0.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $688,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $64.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

