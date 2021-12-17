PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000.

SPYV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

