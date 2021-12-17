PAX Financial Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,236.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 2.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

