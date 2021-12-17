PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

