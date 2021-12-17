PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

