PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $233.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $239.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

