PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

