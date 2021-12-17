PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 5,908 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

