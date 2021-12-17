Paybswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $360.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $631,968.52 and $360.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

