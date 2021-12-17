PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

