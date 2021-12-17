Peanut Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $256,880.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

