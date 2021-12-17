PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $453.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $788,857.22 and approximately $453.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 68.5% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

