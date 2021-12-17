Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of PTON opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

