Pendle Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and $910,305.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

