Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.17

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.17 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.52 ($0.40). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 30.52 ($0.40), with a volume of 26,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In other Pennant International Group news, insider John Ponsonby bought 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.90 ($2,629.71).

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

