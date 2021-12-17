Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,195.04

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.04 ($15.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.98). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,179 ($15.58), with a volume of 964,213 shares traded.

PNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.59) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.48) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -120.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -3.33%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

