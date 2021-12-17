Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Up 2%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

