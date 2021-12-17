pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,796.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1,796.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.