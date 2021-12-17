Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

