Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells $1,305,336.56 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 993,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,987. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.