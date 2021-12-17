Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 6.7%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76. 26,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 647,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,832 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

