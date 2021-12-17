Peter Lamb Sells 47,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $21,140,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

