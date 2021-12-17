Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Phantasma has a market cap of $234.71 million and $5.26 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,671.76 or 1.00097055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00032641 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00941252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

