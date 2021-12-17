Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. 63,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.