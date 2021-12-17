Phillip D. Carrai Sells 2,137 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 1,411,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

