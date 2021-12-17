Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $38.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.05 or 0.99506019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00046192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00275764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00397287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00134342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,374,850 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

