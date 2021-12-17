Phore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,081.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Phore has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,081.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.00407723 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,725,909 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

