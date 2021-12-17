Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Kang Jyh Lee Sells 4,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,904. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

