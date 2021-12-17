PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.46 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

