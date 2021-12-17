PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PNI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 20,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

