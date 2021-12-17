PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.