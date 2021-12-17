Pinkcoin Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $807,463.70 and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00275532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008210 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,509,183 coins and its circulating supply is 433,248,747 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

