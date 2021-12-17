Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 34,847 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOTZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

