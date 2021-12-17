Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,132 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.