Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

