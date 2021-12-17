Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

