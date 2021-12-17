Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

