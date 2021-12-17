Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1,148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after buying an additional 765,749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,629,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.