Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

