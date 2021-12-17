Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

