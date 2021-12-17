Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

