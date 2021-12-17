Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

