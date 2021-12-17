Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

