Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 319.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 135,664 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

