Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 543 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

