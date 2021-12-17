Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 822 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $359.44 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

