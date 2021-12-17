Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

