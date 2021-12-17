Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

